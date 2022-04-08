ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is the Best Way To Score Up to 60% Off on Best-Selling Activewear Like Sweaty Betty, Alo, and Adidas

By Taylor Bell
 2 days ago
While spring cleaning may be top of mind for most people, I've been eagerly looking for a way to revamp my workout closet (one can spring clean and spring refresh, right?). After all, it's been a while since I've found a pair of leggings that hug my 5'9 frame in all the right places and stay put during a HIIT workout. And if you're like me, hoping to land some quality athleisure to wear for the warm weather months ahead, Nordstrom's spring sale has come at the perfect time.

Now through April 18, you can score up to 60 percent off on hundreds of styles across the retailer's site. From all white kicks to match your streetwear style, to transitional spring jackets to rock during those cooler summer nights, Nordstrom is a goldmine for majorly discounted wardrobe essentials—especially in the activewear department. Among the sea of deals worth adding to cart, you'll find some of the biggest savings among leggings, sneakers, and workout gear. In fact, a pair of Zero Gravity leggings from celeb-loved brand Sweaty Betty are up for grabs for 50 percent off (keep scrolling to shop 'em). Additionally, a range of fan-favorite Natori bras and Beyond Yoga sports bras have all been deeply discounted (up to 60 percent off!).

It's a lot to sort through pages and pages of shorts and sneakers, so we've done some of the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've complied some of the most noteworthy deals from the sale to swipe for your wardrobe.

Shop the rest of the sale here.

Best activewear deals from Nordstrom's Spring Sale

Eleven By Venus Williams Rollers Venus Crop Tennis Camisole — $48.00

Originally $68, now $48

If you like a bit more coverage around your bust and stomach, consider wearing this camisole the next time you head to the gym. It falls just above your belly button and hugs your chest to give you a more supportive feel. Plus, the built-in shelf bra helps keep your boobs from spilling out during your HIIT sesh.

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe — $165.00

Originally $220, now $165

You know those times when you’re walking through the airport or running errands for seven hours straight? (Or, at least, what feels like seven hours straight?) This is the shoe to wear on those occasions. For one, it’s extremely comfortable, thanks to to the padded cushioning throughout the midsole and heel collar. And two, the knit fabric is so flexible and lightweight that it feels like you’re walking on a cloud.

Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running Leggings — $64.00

Originally $128, now $64

Both Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry swear by Sweaty Betty leggings, which makes us even more excited to see these these Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running pants are a whopping 50 percent off right now! We especially love that these have multiple pockets to store your small accessories and a super smooth feel. They also have a mid-rise fit and slight compression.

Natori Bliss Flex Wireless Contour Bralette — $30.00

Originally $49, now $30

While this is not a sports bra, it’s definitely got the support of one (at least, for low-impact workouts and activities—we wouldn’t suggest wearing this on a five-mile run). Made of nylon and spandex, the bra is soft to the touch and easy to adjust for comfort. Plus, the bra is great for layering underneath your everyday styles. For example, pair it with a blouse, or rock it own its own with some wide leg trousers.

Tory Burch Shower Slide Sandal — $111.00

Originally $158, now $111

If you plan on being poolside this spring, these Tory Burch slides may be just what you need to keep your feet looking stylish and feeling happy as you hit the pool deck. Made of durable rubber, these sandals are lightweight and cushioned with a padded footbed for extra comfort as you walk. They also make great recovery sandals on your rest days.

Under Armour Meridian Jacket — $48.00

Originally $80, now $48

Whether you’re going for a run or just finished up on the treadmill, this jacket is perfect to wear throughout your workout and beyond. It’s made with high performance moisture wicking fabric that helps reduce odors and keeps you cool as you crank up your reps.

Alo Muse Ribbed Shorts — $54.00

Originally $72, now $54

For your post-workout fit, you can’t go wrong with these Alo Muse Ribbed Shorts. The brush-knit fabric is tailored made to be breezy and prevent excess moisture so you stay cool after your studio workout. As a bonus, they have a Goldilocks-type fit thanks to the elastic waistband and drawstring cord.

Adidas Studio AEROREADY High Rise Flare Leggings — $47.00

Originally $70, now $47

Word in the gym is flare leggings are in. And these Adidas Studio AEROREADY High Rise Flare Leggings are one example of the style that we can’t stop having heart eyes for. Part of the reason is their flattering fit, which is high waisted, slim through the thigh and wide at the bottom. Plus, the AEROREADY fabric is moisture wicking, so you can work out with intensity and stay dry.

FitFlop Rally Tonal Knit Sneaker — $70.00

Originally $100, now $70

When you want to keep it low tempo and go for a walk in the park, these sneakers will definitely come in handy (er, foot-y?). Although they’re more casual wear, they come with a special Anatomicush™ midsole that cushions your foot with each step. The upper is a breathable knit fabric that also keeps moisture at bay. If you’re a big walker, these will be your new best friend—trust.

