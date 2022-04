KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) said they responded to a house fire on West 52nd Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th. According to KFD, when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the garage, and the fire was burning inside the wall on the first floor. Officials said that two people inside the house were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO