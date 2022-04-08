I was shocked to spot my boyfriend with me in a Disney video shot before we met

Her Prince Charming was there all along — and their love at first sight was captured on video unbeknownst to them.

TikTok is absolutely smitten with a woman who shared a sweet love story about a magical, coincidental encounter with her boyfriend — six months before they actually started dating.

Anyssa Martinez, 22, met her sweetheart Nathan Hatton, 28, in early 2020 via Instagram when he slid into her DMs and the pair has been dating ever since.

But the California native was stunned when she watched an old video from Disneyland and spotted her beau interacting with her in the footage — way before actually making his acquaintance!

Martinez said she was re-watching a video from the Electrical Parade she attended with her family and saw Nathan working as a performer who waved at her during the event.

Anyssa Martinez, 22, and Nathan Hatton, 28, have been dating since early 2020. Jam Press/@anyssatanoMartinez was shocked when she saw him waving to her in old footage. Jam Press/@anyssatanoTheir incredible love story gave TikTok all the feels. Jam Press/@anyssatano

“I truly never thought I would find my Prince Charming, but Nathan has exceeded any fairytale I could have imagined,” Anyssa told Jam Press.

“I remember it really vividly. I was so shocked when I realized Nathan was the coachman in the video,” she added.

“Bored” one day and dreaming of visiting Disney again, Martinez said she was looking through memories and “noticed that I had a video of him from 2019.”

Nathan can be seen waving to her while working as a performer in Disneyland’s Electrical Parade. Jam Press/@anyssatano“I remember it really vividly. I was so shocked when I realized Nathan was the coachman in the video,” she said. “I remember it really vividly. I was so shocked when I realized Nathan was the coachman in the video,” she said. Jam Press/@anyssatano“I always wave to the performers but the fact that he noticed me in such a big crowd made me feel so special,” she said. Jam Press/@anyssatano

“I always wave to the performers but the fact that he noticed me in such a big crowd made me feel so special. It’s one of my favorite memories at Disneyland,” she said.

Of course, Martinez immediately showed the video to Hatton — since they quickly bonded over their mutual love of Disney while dating during the pandemic — and it bonded them even more.

‘When I asked him why he tipped his hat at me that night, he said there was just something about me that caught his eye. He’s convinced it was meant to be from the beginning.’

Anyssa Martinez

“He was super surprised,” she said.

And, like a plot straight from the big screen, Hutton told Martinez that it was love at first sight for him.

“When I asked him why he tipped his hat at me that night, he said there was just something about me that caught his eye,” she said. “He’s convinced it was meant to be from the beginning. Love has a funny way of finding you when you least expect it.”

Their incredible straight-out-of-a-movie love story gave TikTok all the feels, garnering 277,000 views and 52,000 likes since she posted footage last month.

“When I asked him why he tipped his hat at me that night, he said there was just something about me that caught his eye,” she said. Jam Press/@anyssatano“He’s convinced it was meant to be from the beginning,” she said. Love has a funny way of finding you when you least expect it.” Jam Press/@anyssatano“It’s one of my favorite memories at Disneyland,” she said.Jam Press/@anyssatano

“NO WAY THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE,” one social media user wrote.

“I still can’t believe this, talk about fate!” chimed in another.

When I tell you I almost died of excitement that day 😂😂😂

Reply to @thehorrorprincess finally sharing our story 🥰 @nathan.hatton1

Others were left wishing on a star that the fairytale-like romance would happen to them, too.

“Waiting for this to happen to me,” said another user while another enthusiastic person added: “HOW. I WANT THIS FOR ME.”

As for Martinez, the story is even sweet since she’s shocked at how many people sent “kind messages” about the incredible love story.

“I’m so glad our story made so many people smile.”