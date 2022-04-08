Paulina Gretzky supports Dustin Johnson with golfer in contention at 2022 Masters

Paulina Gretzky looked on from Augusta National on Thursday, when Dustin Johnson competed in the first round of the 2022 Masters

Paulina Gretzky supported fiancé Dustin Johnson on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 Masters.

Clad in a white mini dress with green trim and white sneakers, the future Mrs. Johnson, 33, watched with spectators at Augusta National as the 37-year-old golfer finished the first day of the tournament tied for third with 3-under par.

Johnson tees off Friday morning shortly after 10 a.m. EST.

The bride-to-be was photographed Thursday wearing a white mini dress with green trim and white sneakers

Gretzky, who also accessorized with a green bag, is slated to marry Johnson later this year

The 2020 Masters champ, Johnson celebrated his first-ever green jacket win in November of that year, when he was joined by Gretzky on the course to celebrate.

The couple, who has been engaged since 2013, kissed after Johnson claimed his historic Masters’ victory by shooting 20-under par.

“Honey, i’m forever & always your biggest fan. so proud of you @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky gushed on Instagram at the time.

Gretzky with Johnson on Thursday at Augusta National

Gretzky and Johnson then traveled to St. Barths to continue his victory lap.

St. Barths holds a special place in both Johnson and Gretzky’s hearts, as the pair recently enjoyed their bachelor and bachelorette parties there in February.

Johnson and Gretzky, who are also parents to sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, are slated to tie the knot at some point in 2022 at the luxury Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.

Johnson plays his shot on the 17th hole of Augusta National on Thursday

Last month, Gretzky appeared to tour the grounds of the venue, where she was joined by mom Janet and her BFF, Kristina Melnichenko.

The daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky is expected to wear Vera Wang for her big day, previously thanking the famed designer for creating the “wedding dress of dream.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is hoping to add another green jacket to his collection this weekend after missing the cut last year.