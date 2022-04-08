ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Paulina Gretzky supports Dustin Johnson with golfer in contention at 2022 Masters

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FbvF_0f3PkYAX00
Paulina Gretzky looked on from Augusta National on Thursday, when Dustin Johnson competed in the first round of the 2022 Masters

Paulina Gretzky supported fiancé Dustin Johnson on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 Masters.

Clad in a white mini dress with green trim and white sneakers, the future Mrs. Johnson, 33, watched with spectators at Augusta National as the 37-year-old golfer finished the first day of the tournament tied for third with 3-under par.

Johnson tees off Friday morning shortly after 10 a.m. EST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nH7UH_0f3PkYAX00
The bride-to-be was photographed Thursday wearing a white mini dress with green trim and white sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCmfY_0f3PkYAX00
Gretzky, who also accessorized with a green bag, is slated to marry Johnson later this year

The 2020 Masters champ, Johnson celebrated his first-ever green jacket win in November of that year, when he was joined by Gretzky on the course to celebrate.

The couple, who has been engaged since 2013, kissed after Johnson claimed his historic Masters’ victory by shooting 20-under par.

“Honey, i’m forever & always your biggest fan. so proud of you @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky gushed on Instagram at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1zPu_0f3PkYAX00
Gretzky with Johnson on Thursday at Augusta National

Gretzky and Johnson then traveled to St. Barths to continue his victory lap.

St. Barths holds a special place in both Johnson and Gretzky’s hearts, as the pair recently enjoyed their bachelor and bachelorette parties there in February.

Johnson and Gretzky, who are also parents to sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, are slated to tie the knot at some point in 2022 at the luxury Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJzOg_0f3PkYAX00
Johnson plays his shot on the 17th hole of Augusta National on Thursday

Last month, Gretzky appeared to tour the grounds of the venue, where she was joined by mom Janet and her BFF, Kristina Melnichenko.

The daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky is expected to wear Vera Wang for her big day, previously thanking the famed designer for creating the “wedding dress of dream.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is hoping to add another green jacket to his collection this weekend after missing the cut last year.

Comments / 1

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action, Cink makes hole-in-one

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action has been fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
GOLF
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Paulina Gretzky
Person
Vera Wang
ESPN

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka among those to miss cut at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Maybe Bryson DeChambeau should have listened to his doctors' advice. DeChambeau, who has been battling hand and hip injuries for the past few months, was among the biggest names who missed the cut at the 86th Masters on Friday. DeChambeau shot 8-over 80 in Friday's second round...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfer#Augusta National#Blackberry Farm#Bff
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "I'm up with Tiger Woods"

Italy, in its small way, doubles. There had not been two Azzurri at the Augusta Masters for eight years and this time, finally, Francesco Molinari - a veteran who reached his eleventh participation - is joined by Guido Migliozzi. The last double was in 2014, when in addition to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Billy Horschel predicts he'll finally break 70 at ANGC, and has a putt to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Billy Horschel had one goal on Sunday at the Masters, and teeing off more than four hours before the final group it had nothing to do with winning. “Love everything about [the Masters] but this place continues to baffle me,” he said late Saturday on social media. “Haven’t shot in the 60s in my 27 rounds here. But all of that changes today! Today, Augusta and I finally become in sync!”
AUGUSTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Wife Video Goes Viral: Golf World Reacts

CBS’s cameras got an up-close look at Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, at the end of The Masters on Sunday night. The wife of The Masters champion was visibly emotional with her husband’s epic win at The Masters on Sunday evening. Golf fans loved the moment between...
GOLF
theScore

Spieth, Schauffele among stars to miss cut at Masters

Jordan Spieth shot a 4-over 76 on Friday - his highest ever score at Augusta National - to miss the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career. The 2015 Masters champion has been in the tournament's field for nine straight years, beginning in 2014. In his previous eight, Spieth finished inside the top five on five separate occasions and only finished outside the top 25 once.
AUGUSTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy