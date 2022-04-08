ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What to expect out of Auburn's quarterbacks during A-Day

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

Here's what you should expect out of Auburn's QBs heading into A-Day.

Auburn's much-anticipated spring game is upon us.

The Tigers desperately need a shot in the arm on the offensive side of the ball after being relatively inept for the final five games of the season, all of which Auburn lost. Quarterback play is expected to be improved in year two of Bryan Harsin's offense. How will the Tigers' signal-callers perform during A-Day?

Here is what to expect out of Auburn's four quarterbacks.

TJ Finley

Finley will be running with Auburn's first-team. If any offense is going to have consistency throughout the day, I would expect it to be the one with Finley at the helm.

Expect the Tigers to focus on the run more often than not while utilizing the short to intermediate passing game well with TJ. Unless Harsin and Kiesau really want Finley to work on his downfield passing in a game-like environment, I don't expect them to cut Finley loose.

While the offensive line is pretty banged up, it should have the most success of the day. Pay attention to how Finley performs under pressure. Can he prove to be more accurate than last season?

Robby Ashford

Because Zach Calzada is limited with an injury, Ashford will be likely running quite a bit with Auburn's twos. I would expect Auburn to keep it vanilla, but maybe test Ashford a little by giving him some tougher throws and sending a little pressure. Of course, I think the offense will be run first just like the first-team.

Ashford has harped on his desire to compete, and with Calzada not being healthy, this would  be a great opportunity for him to step up and make some big time plays.

Holden Geriner

Geriner was an accurate passer in high school on both shorter and longer throws. I'm curious to see what kind of looks he gets with his personnel limitations.

I don't expect Geriner to shine, but I also don't expect him to make mistakes despite his lack of experience. If we see a Geriner-led drive get into the red zone I think that's a win for the Tigers two-deep.

Zach Calzada

Calzada will be limited due to a left shoulder injury. How much he actually plays will be up in the air.

I don't see Auburn trying to utilize him much to prevent further injury. The most he may do is participate in some seven-on-seven action if the Tigers choose to run it.

