Mobile, AL

DEA sends out warning as fentanyl mass overdoses are on the rise

By CNN, Lee Peck
KOMU
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- Fentanyl mass overdoses are at an all-time high as dealers lace drugs with the highly-addictive opioid. Users have no idea they’re taking the deadly drug, and deaths from it are accelerating out of control. The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out an urgent warning....

