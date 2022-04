BUCHANAN — Hannah Tompkins hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to help host Buchanan sweep Niles Thursday afternoon. The Tompkins home run helped the Bucks rally from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to pick a 7-4 victory in the opening game of the non-conference softball doubleheader. Buchanan scored five runs in the first inning of the nightcap and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Vikings.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO