The Silky White Slip Dresses That Stole The Show At The Grammy's—Addison Rae And Hailey Bieber Are Twins!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
A slip dress is a timeless style staple— just ask Addison Rae, 21 and Hailey Bieber, 25, who both donned ivory designer ones to the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. While some ensembles worn to the awards show were flashy, bold or show-stopping, the Tik Tok star and supermodel went for a more simple, Old Hollywood-esque but still so elegant route! See how they styled their respective looks below:

When Rae first graced the red carpet, all eyes were drawn to her Nili Lotan Silk Cami Gown which accentuated her curves and killer figure. While pairing this sleek item with classic Jimmy Choo sandal heels, she matched with pieces from Jennifer Fisher jewelry— including wristlet cuffs and silver hoop earrings.

While donning a stunning smokey eye, blush and full pink lip, she wore her middle-parted, long brown locks down in loose waves. She posed for photos with her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, who was up for a Grammy nom for his producing and writing work on Lil Nas X's hit, "MONTERO."

Bieber turned heads as she arrived to the Grammys in a glamorous, strapless Saint Laurent white silk slip dress that impeccably suited her frame and highlighted her toned body. The model added Tiffany & Co jewelry, including gold dangly earrings and a layered necklace to amp up her look.

She wore her brown tresses into a braid with face-framing pieces falling at the sides of her face and went for a minimal makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty. She posed with her husband, Justin Bieber, who was up for 8 Grammys after releasing his hit record, Justice and the chart-topping singles that derived from it.

As both of these stars looked gorgeous in their different slip dresses, it's impossible to pick 'who-wore-it-better.' With slip dresses dominating popular store racks and 90s ones being sought after at thrift stores, we dare say we sense a major trend for spring and summer!

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

