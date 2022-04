CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The Riverton Dam used to provide electricity for the area as it was deemed the ‘Empire District Electric Company Power Dam Falls’. Now it’s only function is being one of two dams that hold back water to form a lake with inflowing waters of Spring River and Shoal Creek. The second is Lowell Dam just 1/2 mile SE which also used to provide electricity.

RIVERTON, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO