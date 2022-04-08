Get a Brighter Smile with Power Swabs

I’m not normally a makeup sponge person, but Uvé’s Antimicrobial Makeup Blender is making me one. What sets this little guy apart from all the other makeup blenders out there is its vivid violet hue and, most importantly, its velvety soft feel — it’s like resting your face against a cuddly, soft puppy. The domed tip is perfect for using around the contours of your face, like on the sides of your nose, while the rounded base is ideal for your cheeks. Dampen the sponge and bounce it over your entire base layer of makeup for a seamless finish — a makeup artist trick for making foundation and concealer become one with the skin so it’s less likely to crease throughout the day.

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO