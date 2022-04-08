ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Get a Brighter Smile with Power Swabs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook better on your next video chat or virtual meeting! Lifestyle expert Amy Vanderoef joined us...

Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening just in time for Spring

ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called “Power Swab.”. Studies show...
I Tried a Smart Showerhead and Completely Upgraded my Shower

If you’re still manually adjusting your shower temperature and pressure every morning, we have good news: The future is here. It’s time to bring your showerhead into the 21st Century. The Hai Smart Showerhead remedies the problem of constantly adjusting your shower settings. It uses smart technology to...
Spring Hair Care

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shared ways to enhance our mood this spring. From getting outdoors to revamping your beauty routine using Pantene Boosters, Pantene Boosters allow you to customize your conditioner and tailor its performance for noticeable results in just one wash. For more information visit Limor.TV and make sure...
Uvé Antimicrobial Makeup Blender Ups the Makeup Sponge Game

I’m not normally a makeup sponge person, but Uvé’s Antimicrobial Makeup Blender is making me one. What sets this little guy apart from all the other makeup blenders out there is its vivid violet hue and, most importantly, its velvety soft feel — it’s like resting your face against a cuddly, soft puppy. The domed tip is perfect for using around the contours of your face, like on the sides of your nose, while the rounded base is ideal for your cheeks. Dampen the sponge and bounce it over your entire base layer of makeup for a seamless finish — a makeup artist trick for making foundation and concealer become one with the skin so it’s less likely to crease throughout the day.
