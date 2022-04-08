ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner set to take center stage on 'A-Day'

By Patrick Conn
 2 days ago
The spring game for the Auburn Tigers is a major starting point for the quarterbacks. Despite the questions surrounding the wide receivers after a mass exodus in the room, the passers are still the biggest talking point as spring ball comes to an end on Saturday.

T.J. Finley has been viewed as QB1 through the process as Zach Calzada recovers from shoulder surgery. The Tigers also have former Oregon Ducks dual-threat Robby Ashford and 2022 signee Holden Geriner all in the mix. While no starter has been named up until this point, the former LSU quarterback can take a stranglehold on the starting role.

According to ESPN, they previewed this weekend’s game from a quarterback perspective.

T.J. Finley has a major opportunity

What ESPN Says…

No one is going to win the starting quarterback job on Saturday. It doesn’t matter what TJ Finley, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner do. Until former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada has fully recovered from shoulder surgery and enters the race to replace departed three-year starter Bo Nix, we won’t know what direction Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff want to go. But because Calzada has been limited, A-Day represents an opportunity for Finley, Ashford and Geriner to separate from one another. Finley has gotten a bunch of first-team reps this spring and it feels as if he’s in the driver’s seat, but he has something to prove after coming on for an injured Nix late last season and not exactly blowing the doors off the place. He was 0-3 as the starter with only four passing touchdowns and one interception. — Alex Scarborough

Finley finished the 2021 season throwing for 827 yards with a 6-1 touchdown-interception ratio. The Louisiana native completed 54.7% of his passes in nine games. The final three games were as the starter in relief of injured starter Bo Nix, who is now in Eugene, Oregon.

On Saturday, he needs to separate himself from the group with a strong showing.

#Center Stage#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Oregon Ducks#Lsu#Espn#Texas A M#Finley Ashford
