For Your Viewing Pleasure: Nicki Minaj Rides Shotgun In The Return Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [Video]

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYisW_0f3PfzLJ00

Nicki Minaj joins James Corden in that latest episode of Carpool Karaoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NP6bQ_0f3PfzLJ00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is another victim of the pandemic era, as the show has been MIA for almost two years. No better person for the return than Nicki Minaj, who has been very active the past few years giving feature after feature.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

During the ride around Los Angeles, Nicki opened up and talked about her experience with anxiety and the freedom she had before her career took off.

“I think when you are a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized, you know? And I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone’s critiquing them,” Nicki said.

“Like when I first came into the industry, I had this amazing sense of freedom because nobody gave a shit about what I was doing. Like I could get away with doing anything, and they were just like, ‘Oh, haha, Nicki Minaj, haha.’ And then it goes from that to the complete, complete opposite. Where it’s like, you know, if I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way.”

The ride wasn’t all serious, though, as Nicki gave a performance of her iconic “ Monster ” verse which played side-by-side with Adele’s performance of the verse that went viral

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

. Nicki also blessed us with a medley of her iconic records featuring “Starships,” “Super Bass,” and “Chun-Li.” The Queen even threw in a few of her latest features from Coi Leray and Lil Baby .

You can watch the full episode below.

Bossip

Bossip

