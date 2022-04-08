ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Plainville police blotter

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin P. Powell, 40, of 360 Oakland St., Manchester, was...

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in shooting Sunday

NEW BRITAIN - A city man was killed in a shooting Sunday night, police said. According to WFSB, police responded to an apartment on Court Street for reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment. Officials said the man was...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Error helps Enfield outlast Tolland in baseball

Brandon Rowe knew that if he couldn’t win the game for the Enfield High baseball team with his bat, he could win it with his legs. The senior scored the game-winning run on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as host Enfield won a CCC East game, 6-5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy