Kenny explores the 'Lure of Motorcycling'

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.

GARY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO