The price of Axie Infinity is increasing as a postivie response to several developments including an updated gaming version and more community hands-on control. The price of Axie Infinity native token (AXS) recently climbed by 13% as the team behind the blockchain game plans full community decentralization. The recent upswing in AXS price also represents a gain of 56.5% over the past ten days. As it stands, the play-to-earn gaming token is currently changing hands at $72.35, according to CoinMarketCap.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO