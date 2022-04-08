ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shooter Jennings and Yelawolf Question Musical Semantics with Sometimes Y

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Referencing the grade-school linguistics lesson of how the letter “y” is considered both a consonant and “sometimes” a vowel, Shooter Jennings and rapper Yelawolf gave themselves creative freedom to explore whatever genre possible with Sometimes Y. “When you’re a kid in school, they teach you all these rules about spelling, but then they tell you about ‘sometimes y,’ which calls the entire system into question,” Jennings tells American Songwriter of the origin of the duo’s moniker. “Suddenly everything’s out the window and you can do whatever you want. That’s what it felt like making this record.”

Also the name of the duo’s self-titled debut, Sometimes Y ricochets around ’80s synth and pop with eclipses of metal, country, and a sole orated piece. Recorded during the pandemic during a summer of social and political upheaval within the country, Sometimes Y weighs on personal and pervasive struggles, spinning out from the futuristic rock of the title track to croon-pop of “Hole in Your Head” and sermonized “Make Me a Believer.”

“Sometimes Y is the name of the group because of the question we bring to music and the listener,” says Yelawolf. “It also gives us the freedom to do anything and make any style we choose.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qzoaw_0f3Pf4YV00

Midway through, Yelawolf offers a spoken word excerpt, “Shoe String.” On “Jump Out the Window,” a nod to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” opening riff, Yelawolf battles good and evil singing I’ve been a missionary for the devil through the more solemn piano-led ballad “Catch You on the Other Side,” a song addressing Yelawolf’s relationship with his wife. The duo ends their oeuvre with arena rockers “Fucked Up Day” and “Moonshiner’s Run.”

Though Jennings and Yelawolf knew one another for more than a decade, a new friendship flourished during the making of the album. “Although we’ve talked for years, we didn’t really know each other as intently before we started making this record,” shares Yelawolf, real name Michael Wayne Atha. “When when we started making this record, we really started to unravel how closely tied we are culturally through movies, music, humor—and fucking fashion. We unwrapped our friendship making this record. We were friends before, but you never really know someone until you make an album with them.”

Yelawolf added, “I think that’s the ultimate reason why it works is because we agree pretty quickly, and we disagree pretty quickly on certain sounds and ideas. We could spend six hours on an idea then immediately say ‘that’s not working. Let’s move on.’ The ability to let something go when it’s not working is a major reason why I think our album came out the way it did.”

Jennings remembers the first time he and Yelawolf discussed working together, with both immediately falling down a rabbit hole of childhood pop culture connections—how they both loved the Legend soundtrack by German band Tangerine Dream—and the shared musical they were gravitating towards at the time.

“There is an intimacy that happens in music,” says Jennings. “I remember telling him ‘I think we are meant to work together.’”

Initially slanted in a more roots direction, the album quickly took sharp turns into every other genre. “Once it started formulating, the sound was apparent,” says Jennings. “When you have two people that don’t have to communicate, they’re seeing the finish line in the exact same place, and that is very rare. It’s especially rare with people who haven’t worked their entire lives together.” He adds, “For us, we immediately had a consensus of what we liked and didn’t like, and there was never a point where either one of us said to the other ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ Every step of the way, there was this feeling that we were doing some important work.”

Going into the studio three days after the murder of George Floyd and the onset of the Black Lives Matter, movement emotionally charged the songs the duo was working on. Set at Sunset Sound on Sunset Boulevard, outside the studio were 100,000 people marching and helicopters circling overhead daily. “The world exploded and changed overnight, so when we got to the studio there was this feeling of a cultural shift and change,” says Jennings. “It was so much bigger than what we were doing, but in a way, we were in the middle of it. We were affected by it because we were absorbing it.”

The result was the pair’s connection to more positive energy throughout most of the tracks. “It just kept happening, and it kept feeling right that by the end of it, we were high from it,” adds Jennings of the energy working with Yelawolf and the band. “That doesn’t happen in the studio a lot.”

Affected by what was happening emotionally and spiritually, Yelawolf says the track “Fucked Up Day” was a result of a particularly affecting session. “That song encompasses what I think we were all going through,” says Yelawolf. “Everyone in the band, including myself, really bled out on that song. We let it out. The album has a level of seriousness to me. There was no time to play around—all fucking killer, no filler.”

Working around the intention to have a different vibe to each song including pop-rock “Radio,” which started with a song Yelawolf began singing around some chords John Shreffler started playing during a moment of downtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ero99_0f3Pf4YV00

“There were three or four different tracks that kind of could have filled that space, but we knew we liked that song,” says Jennings. “It had this vibe to it, this Blondie, ’80s Joy Division thing happening.” Little by little, whatever rules were in place, were scratched out when writing. “The chorus for ‘Make Me a Believer’ was us saying ‘let’s try this same vibe but let’s drive the drums to the wall, just an unapologetically car wreck on the interstate.’ After that, we didn’t try to chase anything else. It was just straight-ahead rock and roll.”

Yelawolf admits that he initially felt overwhelmed before heading into the studio with Jennings. “For me to step in a studio with these amazing musicians and Shooter with his history of producing amazing records, I had to really find myself in that session, and I had to warm up to what he referred to as leadership,” reveals Yelawolf. “For me, it was becoming a member and having an opinion. It took me a minute to earn that respect from the guys… that I had ideas worth listening to. I had to really earn that within myself, even if they didn’t feel that I needed to earn it. I was intimidated by their musicianship, period.”

Prior to working with Jennings, Yelawolf was already manifesting Sometimes Y, with a cover, logo, and other ideas sketched out before he stepped into the studio. “I was already mapping out the vibe,” shares Yelawolf. “It helps me to compartmentalize what an album could turn into. I don’t want to chain it down into something specific, but it does help if I start with the cover of the book and the back of the book. We already have a title for the next album.”

He adds, “We know what magic we’re going to try to go for already. We have a sixth sense about where we could start. It’s already there.”

Photo: Jesse Lirola

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shooter Jennings
Person
Yelawolf
Person
George Floyd
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Heartbreakers
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy