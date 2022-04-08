Reed All About It: A person’s energy can impact those in the room

If you've ever had an interaction, conversation, or relationship with someone who is manipulative or abusive, you know that it's very easy to get roped into and stuck in an unhealthy dynamic. Folks who have manipulative personality traits, are narcissistic, toxic, or have antisocial personality disorder tend to feed off of drama — so the more boring, unresponsive, and plain you are, the more you undermine their behaviors to manipulate and control you. One method of intentionally being dull, boring, unremarkable, and not reactive toward someone is called the grey rock method of communication (or frankly, a lack of communication), and it's a strategy you can add to your toolbox whenever you must to be around toxic people.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO