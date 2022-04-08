ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Josh Ramsay Makes Big ‘Show’ Reality on 18-Song Debut

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

That ‘90s sales slogan “Go Big or Go Home” may have been Josh Ramsay’s covert mantra around his debut album. A multi-instrumentalist, engineer, actor, frontman of Marianas Trench, singer, and songwriter—there has always been an element of surprise at what Ramsay may do next. As a songwriter, Ramsay has worked with multiple artists, even co-writing Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe” and five albums as frontman of Marianas Trench. Embracing various instrumentation, with a collection of genres, co-writers, and featured guests, the Canadian artist has fashioned one of his biggest theatrical pieces to date with The Josh Ramsay Show.

Staged around orchestrated jazz, rock, country, pop and several instrumentals, the 18 songs of The Josh Ramsay Show is a dramatic oeuvre. All spliced between three cinematic instrumentals—“Army of One,” Ballad of Cheeky Valentine,” and the eerier “The Deep Woods”—the Show sees Ramsay move from act to act, and different movies, from the opening rocker “Lady Mine,” featuring Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and tapping into the country-driven “Best of Me” with Dallas Smith of the Canadian band Default on vocals. “Delirious” is a rapturous pop-rock love song, a duet with Fefe Dobson that could play out as the lovers reunite in one climactic scene. The Josh Ramsay Show takes unexpected twists with the harder “Painted Faces,” the orchestral “Spellbound” and the emotional close of “Miles and Miles,” featuring the artist’s sister Sara.

The Josh Ramsay Show is a culmination of everything that has come before the artist throughout his more than 20-year career.

American Songwriter chatted with Ramsay about why it took more than two decades to release his first solo album, writing a song for Bryan Adams, and how he checked off most of his musical bucket list with The Josh Ramsay Show.

American Songwriter: This album feels like a journey—a 20-year one. You wrote, recorded, engineered and produced, and played all the instruments yourself. When did you find the time between Marianas Trench and working with other artists?

Josh Ramsay: I always planned on doing a solo record, and I have the full support of the guys [Marianas Trench]. Basically, I always planned on doing an album where I played all the instruments myself—that was one bucket list thing for me. There’s a certain thing that happens when one person plays all the instruments, where the feel will just magically line up. It doesn’t matter what you’re playing, you’ll feel it the same. I always wanted to do that at some point, but I never got around to it. Working in Marianas Trench and producing other people on the side are two very full-time jobs. When the pandemic happened, and everything was in quarantine, all of a sudden I had the opportunity to do something since me and the guys couldn’t get together. The first question I had for myself: ‘you want to do a solo record, what does that look like?’ I wasn’t going to make another Marianas Trench record, so that led me to do as many genres as possible.

AS: The instrumental breaks are very poignant and really make the album play like a soundtrack. Why did you want to include all three on the album?

JR: Over the years, writing music and arranging stuff, I’ve slowly become more used to working in a cinematic type of landscape. I can trace it right back to our [Marianas Trench] first album [Fix Me, 2006]. I remember I had one song that had a little string quartet in the background, nothing fancy, but an explosion happened in my head. I can see from that first dream project to the second album, where there was more restraint, and then when we got to Ever After [2011], it was like full-on cinematic stuff. Then with Astoria [2015], I started bringing in the rest of the symphony with woodwinds and brass. Now, this has just become a part of me as a writer. I like to use those colors. How do they work on this album? I think they’re an act break. It breaks the mood and moves from one thing to another. On Astoria, there was a heavy song called “Dearly Departed,” and I needed to get from that song into a super upbeat song that sounded like The Jackson 5, so it was a very abrupt mood change. That was the first time I thought ‘if I write something cinematic to break up the tension here and break up the mood, it will take us from this sad place to where I can now go into a more joyful song.’ That’s when I realized that you could use these things to convey emotions, incrementally. You don’t always need singing or lyrics to convey an emotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIyeR_0f3PePru00

AS: Sonically, all of these songs sound like they’re coming from completely different places, but there must be a throughline for you for these 18 songs.

JR: I really just wanted to create a big musical adventure. These days, people listen to music on shuffle all the time, so the album almost feels like a play with that shuffle. For me, there’s something constricting when you get pigeonholed into thinking ‘I just work in this one genre.’ I feel boxed in creatively, so by doing this, it was more ‘I’m not gonna give a fuck what genre and just focus on the most important thing, which is good songs.’ If you’re going to do 18 tracks, you can’t have filler. There’s no room for treading water. You have to make sure there’s never a dull moment. Musically, I know it’s such a scattershot. I just had to hold on to the fact that my voice sounds like my voice and hopefully that would be a throughline for everything.

AS: Chad Kroeger, Dallas Smith, Fionn, Fefe Dobson, Serena Ryder, Ria Mae, Tyler Shaw, and even your sister Sara are featured on the album. How did each factor into the bigger piece for you? Were you checking off more from my music bucket list?

JR: Absolutely. I was excited about the prospect of working with Chad because the song felt like a departure from Nickelback and a departure from Marianas Trench. I don’t think anyone would expect us to do that. The country song “Best of Me,” I wrote specifically for Dallas [Smith] and his voice since we talked about working together many times over the years. There’s a song called “Can’t Give It Up” (with Tyler Shaw), and that song is very sort of adult contemporary, along the lines of something that Adele might do. I was initially going to pitch that song to Bryan Adams. I thought hearing his voice in an Adele type of environment was an interesting place to explore, but Bryan was too busy working on his own record—fair enough. Funny story: I was mixing the record downstairs, and he was recording upstairs in the same studio. How Canadian can you get? (laughs) I really wanted to work with Tyler, and this is not what I would have written for Tyler, but I sent him the song and he sent me a finished vocal the next day, and the song took on a whole different life than it would have had been used the original way it was intended.

AS: Writing for multiple artists and Marianas Trench throughout your career, how was it different writing for yourself this time around?

JR: I’m a firm believer that there’s no right or wrong way to write songs. I think that’s always what’s interesting to me. When I do co-writes with other people I’m seeing how other people work, and I’ve discovered that no one does it the same way. As I become a more experienced songwriter and a more experienced musician, I think my progress has changed a little bit. When I was 16 or something, I would sit down on the piano and start playing something or sit down with a guitar playing gibberish and see what happened. Now, I’m much more at home and comfortable in my skin as a writer. When I write songs, I never pick up an instrument. I’m usually doing something completely unrelated, like shopping in a grocery store or something, and a melody will just pop into my head. Then over the next couple of days, I will work through various chord progressions that I think support the melody. I just do it all in my head. Then I go to the studio, and I start to record, and that’s when I usually write the lyrics.

One thing that I’ve learned over the years is to never force it.

Photo: Becky Kovach | Big Picture Media

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lizzo Debuts a New Song, "About Damn Time"

It's about damn time Lizzo gave us new music! On Monday night, the three-time Grammy-winning artist appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," where she graciously teased a snippet of her new single and confirmed that her fourth studio album is done. Next, Corden showed the audience a vinyl record sleeve that read, "Top Secret Lizzo New Music 2022." For less than a minute, fans were treated to Lizzo's new disco-inspired track titled "About Damn Time."
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ramsay
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Fefe Dobson
Person
Tyler Shaw
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Serena Ryder
Person
Adele
Person
Chad Kroeger
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian
HollywoodLife

Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Rare Appearance At The Grammys After 8th Win

Seven years after Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, the music icon made a special appearance at the 2022 Grammys to accept the award for Best Historical Album!. Those on hand at the MGM Garden Arena for the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony were treated to a special treat: Joni Mitchell. The 78-yea-old living legend and music icon accepted her award for the Best Historical Album in person. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer won for her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), and she looked resplendent in white with a red beret and matching necklace. She also brought the cool factor with a pair of slick sunglasses and her blonde locks in chic tails.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Somebody’s Problem’ By Morgan Wallen Lyrics: Breaking Down the Hit Song

I’ve had the Morgan Wallen song “Somebody’s Problem” from “Dangerous: the Double Album” on repeat for a while now, just listening, breaking down the lyrics, and I have to say, this song is strangely sweet. It presents to us this picture of a girl whose beauty gets her into trouble, and she knows it. She shows up at a party and this guy zeros in on her as someone he wants to meet, immediately. And he knows she’s trouble, but she’s going to be his trouble.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy