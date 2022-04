Even though the winter was pretty mild this year compared to years past, finally we've reached the point in the year where there's no powder left on the ground in Maine and it's safe to clean off the clubs and hit the links. Sure, the ground may still be soggy, but as soon as green can be seen again, golf enthusiasts and even casual players squeeze in a round of 9, 18, or a driving range session as soon as possible.

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO