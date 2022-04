Richmond City Council got summer rolling for the city on April 4, green lighting all or portions of several upcoming events. During a regular council meeting at Richmond City Hall, council approved a special event request for a Memorial Day Parade. Mayor Tim Rix was absent, as were council members Emily Allen and Robert Reindel. The request was from the city to conduct the annual parade on May 30 starting at 10 a.m. as officials directed the city clerk to apply to the state Department of Transportation to close M-19 on May 30 from 9-11 a.m.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO