Mikayla Nowik named 2022 Miss Armada

Hailey Adams was recently crowned Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen, making her the third consecutive teen with Shelby County ties to take home the title. “The Miss Alabama Teen competition was so much fun,” Adams said. “I got to meet a lot of great girls and it was a family effort with my parents, brothers and sister all helping me. I first competed in the competition when I was 14, and had such a positive experience that I knew I wanted to come back and compete again. When COVID-19 hit, it postponed the competition. This gave me two years to prepare before I would have another opportunity to compete for the title.”
While area track and field teams wait for March’s lion to go away, the Keystone boys keep getting better and the Midview girls are good … again. Those are the takeaways from the third annual Midview Shipwreck Invitational, held April 8 amid an odd array of weather that continuously switched from dark clouds and rain to sunshine and rainbows.
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school held a school wide signing day in which six senior students signed to their choice in college to continue their athletic and academic career. Hannah Archer signed with Wheeling University to play basketball for the Cardinals and study biology. Mackenzie Dalton also...
MORRAL — The South Central boys and girls track and field teams each finished second on Saturday at the seven-team Ridgedale Dave Schorr Invitational. Fredericktown finished atop the girls standings with 177 points, followed by South Central with 124. The Freddies also were first on the boys side with 136.5 points, which was just a half-point ahead of second place Bucyrus (136), then the Trojans were next with 121 points.
St Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – Steubenville swept the team events in both the men’s and women’s competitions. One win for the Big Red included in the women’s 4X2 meter relay with a time of 1 minute and 49 seconds. On the men’s side, Bellaire’s Mayson Sochor won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Keystone leads a tradition-rich section of the state in high school softball, coming off its fifth state championship. However, the Wildcats have a new coach and plenty of new faces in their lineup. Can they keep pace?. Two teams, including Keystone and Cuyahoga Heights, reached Firestone...
Results Courtesy of Oh.milesplit.com. East Palestine was the site of the 2022 William Ward Track Invitational, as several area teams participated. The Salem girls were atop the field with 120 points as a team, while McDonald, with 107 points, took first place on the boys side. MVPs:. Boys Running MVP...
PERKINS TWP. — John Zwiesler threw four one-hit innings with seven strikeouts as the Pirates shut out their crosstown rival Sandusky, 9-0, in five innings on Friday. Robbie Ewing, a freshman, struck out two in the final inning in his first varsity appearance. The game was called early due...
West Holmes and Dalton took turns shutting each other down to split this doubleheader. Charging out to the 2-0 lead, the Knights were led by singles from Gino DiNardi, Hunter Aurand, Dylan Robinson, Rudy Hershberger and Noah Clark to win 9-1. Earning the win for West Holmes was Blake McCombs...
With the high school football starting in 20 weeks, East Palestine is looking for a new head coach. Tony Foster, who led the program for eight years stepped down this afternoon. School officials say they'll start the process to find their next head coach Monday. The Bulldogs are 1-18 over...
Comments / 0