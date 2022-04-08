Mikayla Nowik named 2022 Miss Armada

Hailey Adams was recently crowned Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen, making her the third consecutive teen with Shelby County ties to take home the title. “The Miss Alabama Teen competition was so much fun,” Adams said. “I got to meet a lot of great girls and it was a family effort with my parents, brothers and sister all helping me. I first competed in the competition when I was 14, and had such a positive experience that I knew I wanted to come back and compete again. When COVID-19 hit, it postponed the competition. This gave me two years to prepare before I would have another opportunity to compete for the title.”

