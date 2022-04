Carlos Sebastian Ferreira scored his first two MLS goals and the Houston Dynamo continued their home domination of the San Jose Earthquakes with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Teenage Hadebe and Darwin Quintero also scored goals for the Dynamo (3-1-2, 11 points), while goalkeeper Steve Clark made three saves. Houston won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak Aug. 25-Sept. 5 2020.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO