NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO