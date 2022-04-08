ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM MDT The snow squall which prompted the warning has exited the area. Therefore, the snow squall warning will be allowed to expire. Roads will remain snow covered.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this. evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in. the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as...
ALBANY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#National Weather Service#Wfo Albany Warnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

..A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY... At 924 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable. of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This. thunderstorm was located near Upper New...
ENVIRONMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Could the Hudson Valley See Another Monster Hurricane Season?

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy