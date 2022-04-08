ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AERA Names Daniel M. Koretz Recipient of the 2022 E. F. Lindquist Award

By American Educational Research Association (AERA)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Washington, April 8—The American Educational Research Association (AERA), with support from ACT, has announced Daniel M. Koretz of the Harvard Graduate School of Education as the recipient of the 2022 E. F. Lindquist Award. Named in honor of ACT’s co-founder, the E. F. Lindquist Award...

Nature.com

Entropy-driven order in an array of nanomagnets

Long-range ordering is typically associated with a decrease in entropy. Yet, it can also be driven by increasing entropy in certain special cases. Here we demonstrate that artificial spin-ice arrays of single-domain nanomagnets can be designed to produce such entropy-driven order. We focus on the tetris artificial spin-ice structure, a highly frustrated array geometry with a zero-point Pauling entropy, which is formed by selectively creating regular vacancies on the canonical square ice lattice. We probe thermally active tetris artificial spin ice both experimentally and through simulations, measuring the magnetic moments of the individual nanomagnets. We find two-dimensional magnetic ordering in one subset of these moments, which we demonstrate to be induced by disorder (that is, increased entropy) in another subset of the moments. In contrast with other entropy-driven systems, the discrete degrees of freedom in tetris artificial spin ice are binary and are both designable and directly observable at the microscale, and the entropy of the system is precisely calculable in simulations. This example, in which the system's interactions and ground-state entropy are well defined, expands the experimental landscape for the study of entropy-driven ordering.
SCIENCE
rolling out

Dr. Katherine Brown’s love for community is helping to save lives

One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Harvard Health

The Institute for Rebooting Social Media announces its inaugural cohort of visiting scholars

The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University recently announced its Institute for Rebooting Social Media’s inaugural cohort of Visiting Scholars. An ambitious, three-year, “popup” research initiative, the Institute for Rebooting Social Media is designed to accelerate progress addressing social media’s most urgent problems. Conceived of by Professor Jonathan Zittrain ’95, George Bemis Professor of International Law and Professor of Computer Science, and James Mickens, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science, the Institute will convene world-class practitioners, policymakers, scholars, and students to improve the future of social media and online communication.
COLLEGES
Digital Trends

The best apps for teachers and educators

Nearly everyone uses technology of some form in our everyday lives. Apps, in particular, have a multitude of uses, with many great ones focusing on education. Educational apps allow students to have access to invaluable resources and learning materials on laptops and mobile devices. One benefit of these types of apps is that they can keep students connected to the classroom even while they’re away from school.
CELL PHONES

