Come to Cahaba Brewing on Saturday, March 19 to sample delicious baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All of the baked goods start with one of our WE Made Southern Staples baking mixes. Your $20 ticket lets you sample each of the competing baked goods, plus you’ll receive a ticket for a Cahaba Brewing beer! Get your ticket now by clicking the ‘Purchase Tickets’ button. We will have your ticket reservation at the event and will give you a wristband that will let you taste all of the samples.

24 DAYS AGO