Talbot County, MD

Maryland Brick Residence Built in 1663 Is the Week's Oldest Home

By Kellie Speed
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1663, the longest-surviving brick residence in Talbot County, MD, is the oldest property to hit the market this week on Realtor.com®. Spanning two parcels and 24 acres, the historic I-shaped home features a five-bay facade. The primary suite is located on the first floor while three more bedrooms are...

