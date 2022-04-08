Man arrested for marijuana-growing operation after water leaks through the ceiling of neighbor’s apartment

A 25-year-old who police said had an illegal marijuana-growing operation in his Ledyard apartment was arrested Thursday night after water flowed into the apartment below.

Police believe the water leaked from the drug factory’s irrigation system, Lt. Ken Creutz said Friday morning, but they can’t confirm that until they obtain a warrant and search the apartment.

Nicholas A. McNeil of Flintlock Road appeared to have more than a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of marijuana, police said.

McNeil was charged with operating a drug factory, cultivation of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was in custody Friday morning on $150,000 bail, but he posted it after his bond was reduced to $100,000 during his arraignment in Superior Court in New London. His next court date is scheduled for April 21.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded about 10:45 p.m. to an apartment at Fox Run Apartments where water was leaking from a woman’s ceiling.

No one answered at the apartment upstairs, but when a maintenance worker from the complex went into the apartment to see where the water was coming from, the employee found what appeared to be a drug factory, police said.

When McNeil came home, he was arrested, police said.

