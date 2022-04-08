ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

Man arrested for marijuana-growing operation after water leaks through the ceiling of neighbor’s apartment

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A 25-year-old who police said had an illegal marijuana-growing operation in his Ledyard apartment was arrested Thursday night after water flowed into the apartment below.

Police believe the water leaked from the drug factory’s irrigation system, Lt. Ken Creutz said Friday morning, but they can’t confirm that until they obtain a warrant and search the apartment.

Nicholas A. McNeil of Flintlock Road appeared to have more than a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of marijuana, police said.

McNeil was charged with operating a drug factory, cultivation of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was in custody Friday morning on $150,000 bail, but he posted it after his bond was reduced to $100,000 during his arraignment in Superior Court in New London. His next court date is scheduled for April 21.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded about 10:45 p.m. to an apartment at Fox Run Apartments where water was leaking from a woman’s ceiling.

No one answered at the apartment upstairs, but when a maintenance worker from the complex went into the apartment to see where the water was coming from, the employee found what appeared to be a drug factory, police said.

When McNeil came home, he was arrested, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WAAY-TV

Man arrested after DeKalb County traffic stop uncovers meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and one man’s arrest. Demetrius Lavon Terry, 37, of Rainbow City was found with 262 grams of pot and 15 grams of meth when he was arrested Monday in Kilpatrick, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ledyard, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ledyard, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Kilo#Flintlock#Superior Court
WINKNEWS.com

Burglary suspect attempts to escape custody through ceiling after Port Charlotte arrest

A Punta Gorda man suspected of burglary attempted to escape custody via the ceiling after being arrested in Port Charlotte on Monday morning. According to an official blog post, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Abrade Avenue after they say a suspect was found pacing on the back lanai. The suspect then fled the scene once law enforcement arrived. The homeowner told them that the suspect, 29-year-old Terence Meehan, had broken into their home on Sunday and stole cash from her daughter’s bedroom. A perimeter was set up around the home and K9 units conducted a track.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 59

IMPD officer charged in marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is facing charges in connection with a marijuana grow operation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday. Christina Slack, a 22-year-veteran of IMPD, is charged with possession of marijuana-growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana where a defendant knows it is growing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bakersfield Now

13 arrested in marijuana grow search

GARLOCK, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said 13 people were arrested in an executed search warrant of an illegal marijuana grow in Garlock last week. KCSO, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CEP) served a warrant and searched a residence in the desert area of Redrock Randsburg Road and Aciero Randsburg Ranch Road, according to KCSO.
KERN COUNTY, CA
cbs17

Man arrested in connection to deadly Raleigh apartment shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an apartment complex shooting that killed one man on Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said on Sunday. The suspect, Caleb D’angelo Williams, has been charged with murder, possession of firearm by a felon and assault by pointing...
RALEIGH, NC
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy