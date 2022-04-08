Knicks Injury Report Against The Wizards

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks are in D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Both teams come into the contest having already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Related stories on NBA basketball