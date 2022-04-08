ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ahoy Senor dominates high-class Mildmay field

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvoJF_0f3PWr1m00

Ahoy Senor made every yard of the running to record an emphatic success in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

Lucinda Russell’s seven-year-old had won a Grade One over hurdles at this meeting last season when a relatively unheard of 66-1 chance, and while he is never going to be sent off at those odds again, he was still only third choice in a high-class field of four at 4-1.

That was because he was lining up in arguably the hottest race of its type this season, with L’Homme Presse, who beat him in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, and Bravemansgame, who had his measure at Kempton over Christmas, heading the market.

Also in the field was Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road, a Grade One winner in his own right. So the race was eagerly anticipated.

Derek Fox set out to make all, and he was able to control the tempo as he liked, despite his mount repeatedly jumping out to his right.

Because of that Harry Cobden on 11-8 favourite Bravemansgame changed his position from being on his outside to go on the rail and it looked a shrewd move, especially when at the last fence down the back L’Homme Presse was hampered by the eventual winner.

But Bravemansgame quickly came under pressure and was first beaten, and not long after that it soon became apparent L’Homme Presse was not in the same form as at Cheltenham, leaving Fury Road as the big danger.

However, in a matter of strides Ahoy Senor had put the race to bed, bounding five lengths clear of Fury Road.

Russell said: “This time last year he was just amazing and this year he’s been learning about his jumping, but each time he’s raced he’s got better and better.

“At Cheltenham I thought he learnt what he was meant to be doing and he showed it today – he was just outstanding. Cheltenham did make a man of him.

“He’s just a fantastic novice and this is a great way to end his novice season.

“Derek rides him all the time at home. He knows the horses inside out and he is a fantastic horseman. His whole world is focussed on the horse and already has his campaign for next season mapped out!”

Betfair cut the winner from 20-1 to 8-1 for next year’s Gold Cup, and Russell added: “Hopefully we’ll end up with the Gold Cup, God willing. Now it’s a dream again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6rgX_0f3PWr1m00
Ahoy Senor was a majestic sight (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I love Aintree and always have done. When we drove in yesterday you can’t help but feel the spirits of everyone past – it’s magic.”

Peter Scudamore, Russell’s assistant and partner, said: “Superman is no good without kryptonite and this horse makes the odd mistake!

“Everyone said he didn’t jump very well at Cheltenham, I thought he made one mistake.

“You are dealing with an elite athlete and I just wanted him to prove it, that’s why I get emotional.

“He’s as good as I’ve come across. I don’t see him as a Carvill’s Hill. This horse jumps right, but I remember another good horse I rode called Young Hustler who’d go left on a right-handed track and right on a left-handed track. I think he finds himself room and he’s just getting it together.

“The only thing I do think he likes is better ground, which works for the big races.

“The Gold Cup trip won’t be against him. We are small fish amongst the big fish and to have a horse like this is an immense privilege.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMwTr_0f3PWr1m00
L’Homme Presse failed to reproduce his Cheltenham performance (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

L’Homme Presse was only third, with jockey Charlie Deutsch saying of Venetia Williams’ runner: “He wasn’t as sparky as he’d been at Cheltenham and when I looked across and saw how well Derek was going I knew we were in trouble early on.

“He wasn’t the same horse as at Cheltenham, but it was worth a try.”

Williams said: “It’s horses for courses. I’m not going to take anything away from the winner, who put up a blistering performance, but this was more of a speed test today than even L’Homme Presse’s two-and-a-half-mile races.

“I’m very happy with the way he’s run at the end of a busy season, and I’m delighted for Lucinda.”

Of Bravemansgame, Paul Nicholls said: “That was disappointing, he just didn’t run his race.

“If he’d been upsides two out and got beat yes I would have believed it, but that wasn’t his true form. I think we can put a line through it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henderson admits defeat in championship battle with Nicholls

Nicky Henderson has conceded defeat in the race to land a seventh trainers’ title. Despite the victories of Epatante and Jonbon at Aintree, the Seven Barrows handler is raising the white flag to Paul Nicholls, who looks set to win a 13th championship on bet365 Gold Cup day at Sandown on April 23.
SPORTS
newschain

Henderson ‘thrilled’ to see Waley-Cohens realise National ambition

The one race that leaves a glaring hole on Nicky Henderson’s CV is the Grand National. So it was somewhat ironic that long-standing family friend and owner-breeder Robert Waley-Cohen, who has enjoyed so many big moments with Henderson, should own Noble Yeats, yet have the horse with Emmet Mullins, his first runner in the race who won at odds of 50-1.
SPORTS
newschain

O’Brien sets sights on Royal Ascot with Meditate

Aidan O’Brien considers Meditate as a potential Royal Ascot contender after making a winning start to her career at the Curragh. A €360,000 purchase last summer, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 9-4 shot for her competitive debut in the All Aboard The Manguard Plus Bus To The Curragh Races Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Elliott
Person
Peter Scudamore
WTVQ

Zandon wins 98th running of $1 million Toyota Blue Grass

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Jeff Drown’s Zandon roared past favored Smile Happy approaching the sixteenth pole and drew off to a 2½-length victory to win the 98th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) for 3-year-olds on a brisk Saturday afternoon at Keeneland. All-sources...
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Mail

Grand National runners and riders: Rachael Blackmore looks to repeat the feat of Tiger Roll on Minella Times as the world's most famous race returns with crowds for the first time since 2019

The Grand National returns with Minella Times vying to repeat the feat of Tiger Roll and win the race for a second year running. The likes of Snow Leopardess and Delta Work are favoured to spoil the Blackmore party. Forty runners will compete in the four-and-a-quarter mile handicap chase to...
WORLD
UPI News

Weekend races should just about finalize Kentucky Derby field

April 8 (UPI) -- The final three major Kentucky Derby prep races go to the post Saturday in a transcontinental marathon of horse racing that virtually will determine the field for this year's Run for the Roses. Keeneland's spring meeting kicks off with one of those big events, plus a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#Fish#Mildmay#Aintree#The Brown Advisory
The Independent

Grand National 2022: Full list of runners and odds

The 2022 Grand National is set to take place this weekend as Aintree welcomes back one of the most famous races of the year.It will be the 174th edition of the iconic race as a stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner.LIVE! Follow updates from the Grand National at Aintree Of the horses scheduled to run, there will be a maximum field of 40 and an additional four reserves in case of any drop-outs.The world’s greatest steeplechase is nearly upon us as horse racing fans prepare to descend on Aintree...
SPORTS
The Independent

Noble Yeats gives Sam Waley-Cohen fairytale finale in Grand National at Aintree

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree. The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’s charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.Sent off at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yeats to strike in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece – but he ran a magnificent race as he fended off the 15-2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success.Coming to the last they were the only pair in contention and under a strong drive,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lavelle yard hit by loss of Eclair Surf following injuries suffered in National fall

Emma Lavelle was left heartbroken after Eclair Surf died on Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in his fall in Saturday’s Randox Grand National. The eight-year-old was among the leading contenders for the Aintree showpiece, having won the Classic Chase at Warwick before chasing home last week’s Scottish National heroine Win My Wings in the Eider at Newcastle.
WORLD
numberfire.com

​Keeneland Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 4/9/22

Starting at 12:30 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Keeneland. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets on FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for racing information and scratches and changes. Also, watch the weather and track conditions.. in selected races,...
SPORTS
newschain

London Mayor thanks outgoing Met Police commissioner on her last day

The Mayor of London has thanked the outgoing Metropolitan Police commissioner on her final day in the job. Dame Cressida Dick quit after London mayor Sadiq Khan criticised her handling of racist, misogynist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station and after a series of other scandals which have plagued the Met during her time in post.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy