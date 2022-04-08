ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Unicameral overrides veto that slashed MoPac Trail funds

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - Nebraska state senators voted Thursday to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ line-item vetoes on three budget bills, including one involving the MoPac Trail. A governor veto slashed half...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska unicam passed historic tax bill

The bill offers an incentive for businesses to hire convicted felons. It's still early in the investigation. Omaha residents ask city to relax zoning restrictions. Six Omaha neighborhood associations believe it should be easier to build cottage homes or apartments above their garages. Updated: 4 hours ago. The landscape of...
OMAHA, NE
KTBS

La. lawmakers edging towards veto override effort

BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislators have until March 25 to decide whether to challenge the Democratic governor’s veto of the new maps that would guarantee for another decade that five of the six people Louisiana sends to Congress would be Republicans. Letters were sent to 104 Louisiana representatives and...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Legislature has moment of silence for Elwood fire chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state Legislature took a moment during its session on Friday to remember the Elwood fire chief who was killed in a head-on crash while responding to a fire in central Nebraska. State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha informed the Unicameral of the death of Darren...
ELWOOD, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood, NE
City
South Bend, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Nebraska gubernatorial race is 'officially a three-person race'

OMAHA, Neb. — Election day is nearly a month away and the landscape is changing in the Republican primary election for Nebraska governor. "All of sudden everybody is talking about Brett Lindstrom. All of sudden the opponents and the dark money are attacking Brett Lindstrom," political media consultant Ryan Horn said.
OMAHA, NE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
KCRG.com

Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Veto Override#Mopac#Mopac Trail#Lincoln Nebraska#Eagle
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy