Marsau Scott’s loyalty to LaTisha Scott continues to be questioned by fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans had a lot to say after the recent episode. Marsau Scott was once again grilled about rumors regarding his marriage to LaTisha Scott. He’s already been accused of cheating but the latest rumor involved Martell Holt. Miss Wanda asked Marsau if it’s true he has a secret place with Martell. According to the rumor, Marsau allegedly has an apartment with Martell. And they allegedly use that place to do dirt. Marsau thought this was a stupid question to ask. And Wanda was irritated that Marsau never gave her a direct answer. Regardless, Marsau refused to take Wanda seriously.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO