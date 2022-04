Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard are in agreement that there is still plenty of work to do if Everton are to retain their Premier League status.Everton moved four points clear of the relegation zone – although 18th-placed Burnley could reduce the gap back to one when they visit rock-bottom Norwich on Sunday – with a 1-0 win over Manchester United.Gordon’s deflected strike in the 27th minute proved decisive although Everton, backed by a raucous Goodison Park support, showed no lack of resolve to claim an invaluable three points.But with eight games of the season remaining, Gordon is well aware there...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO