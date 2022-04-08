Hinton – The Summers County Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 13 beginning at 9 a.m.

The Summers County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 11 at noon.

The Hinton Area Foundation is hiring for the position of Executive Assistant.

Lewisburg – A Community Easter Festival will be held on April 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Lewisburg Baptist Church.

Rainelle – The Rainelle City Council will meet on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Rupert – The Rupert Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

The Rupert Volunteer Fire Department is recruiting. Meetings take place every Monday between 4 and 8 p.m.

Renick – Friends of the Renick Community Center are trying to set up a pop-up farmers market. See the Community Center’s Facebook page for more information.

White Sulphur Springs – The White Sulphur Springs City Council will meet on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Sign-ups are now available for crafters and vendors to set up at the Dandelion Festival. The form is available at wvdandelionfestival.com

Quinwood – The Quinwood Fire Department is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at Crichton School. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. registration is at 10:30 a.m.

Alderson – The Alderson City Council will meet on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Vendor sign-ups have begun for the Alderson Strawberry Festival. Visit the Town of Alderson Facebook page for more information.

Union – The Union Town Council will meet on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Marlinton – Spring Clean-Up week is April 11 through 15. For more information, call 304-799-4315

Union – A free CPR/First Aid and Narcan training class will be held at the Monroe County Public Library in Union on Tuesday, April 12 at 9 a.m.

Peterstown – The Peterstown Fire Department announced the call volume for the first quarter of the year. The department ran a total of 41 calls in January, February and March.

The post Municipal Round Up April 11 – 18 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .