ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Municipal Round Up April 11 – 18

By rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NY4R_0f3PUAaJ00

Hinton – The Summers County Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 13 beginning at 9 a.m.
The Summers County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 11 at noon.
The Hinton Area Foundation is hiring for the position of Executive Assistant.

Lewisburg – A Community Easter Festival will be held on April 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Lewisburg Baptist Church.

Rainelle – The Rainelle City Council will meet on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Rupert – The Rupert Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.
The Rupert Volunteer Fire Department is recruiting. Meetings take place every Monday between 4 and 8 p.m.

Renick – Friends of the Renick Community Center are trying to set up a pop-up farmers market. See the Community Center’s Facebook page for more information.

White Sulphur Springs – The White Sulphur Springs City Council will meet on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
Sign-ups are now available for crafters and vendors to set up at the Dandelion Festival. The form is available at wvdandelionfestival.com

Quinwood – The Quinwood Fire Department is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at Crichton School. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. registration is at 10:30 a.m.

Alderson – The Alderson City Council will meet on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Vendor sign-ups have begun for the Alderson Strawberry Festival. Visit the Town of Alderson Facebook page for more information.

Union – The Union Town Council will meet on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Marlinton – Spring Clean-Up week is April 11 through 15. For more information, call 304-799-4315

Union – A free CPR/First Aid and Narcan training class will be held at the Monroe County Public Library in Union on Tuesday, April 12 at 9 a.m.

Peterstown – The Peterstown Fire Department announced the call volume for the first quarter of the year. The department ran a total of 41 calls in January, February and March.

The post Municipal Round Up April 11 – 18 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
Hutch Post

Night on the Prairie coming up April 29

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The first Final Friday "Night on the Prairie" event for the Pretty Prairie Community Association is scheduled for Friday, April 29th. It will be the annual car show. The group is looking for vendors for that evening and charging $10 per vendor. Proceeds help fund Final Friday events.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for April Food $en$e

Registration for the April Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased.
ONEIDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
Hinton, WV
Government
City
Renick, WV
County
Summers County, WV
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
City
Hinton, WV
City
Rainelle, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Summers County, WV
Government
Lewisburg, WV
Government
Metro News

Work to rebuild a busy Charleston thoroughfare is about to begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood may be one of the most complained about stretches of roadway in all of West Virginia, but the Division of Highways said their aim is to end that title starting Monday morning. The agency revealed plans to rebuild...
CHARLESTON, WV
Built in the Bay

Sign ups underway for mid-April blood drive

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is sponsoring a blood drive in Alameda County in mid-April. The blood drive will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Electrical Contractors Trust located at 14600 Catalina St. in San Leandro.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NewsTimes

Inflation, public safety and other COVID factors drive up municipal budgets in Danbury area

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Danbury-area towns are still feeling the effects on their budgets. The pandemic’s effect on everything from inflation to public safety is causing local towns to propose increasing spending for next fiscal year. Proposals range from a 0.98 percent overall spending increase in Redding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rainelle City Council#The Rupert Town Council#The Community Center#Crichton School#The Alderson City Council#Alderson Facebook#The Union Town Council
WBOY 12 News

Modern Homestead kicks off concert series

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – Modern Homestead in Reedsville kicked off its spring concert series at the Rustic Church with Honeysuckle, a progressive folk act. Organizers said the act blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspirations for the attendees to enjoy. Founded in 1980, Modern Homestead officials stated they utilize the space hosting […]
REEDSVILLE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy