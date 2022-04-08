Car crashes into corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue
A driver fled after crashing into a building on the corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue Friday.
EMS said when crews arrived at the crash, the driver had fled the area.
The building houses a pre-school enrichment center.
The impact destroyed the front wall of the building, leaving behind debris scattered on the sidewalk.
News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
