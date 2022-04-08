ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Car crashes into corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zghY8_0f3PU68e00

A driver fled after crashing into a building on the corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue Friday.

EMS said when crews arrived at the crash, the driver had fled the area.

The building houses a pre-school enrichment center.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The impact destroyed the front wall of the building, leaving behind debris scattered on the sidewalk.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 11

justice
2d ago

well he took of huh 🤔 I think that tips off who it was ...typical suspects!!!!

Reply(3)
8
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

