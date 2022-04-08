Car crashes into corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue

A driver fled after crashing into a building on the corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue Friday.

EMS said when crews arrived at the crash, the driver had fled the area.

The building houses a pre-school enrichment center.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The impact destroyed the front wall of the building, leaving behind debris scattered on the sidewalk.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.