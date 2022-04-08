ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘Morning Joe’ Rips Josh Hawley and Other Republicans’ ‘Rank Hypocrisy’ on Ukraine: ‘What a Joke’

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
 2 days ago
“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough slammed Senator Josh Hawley and other Republicans who have had a change of heart over their stance on Ukraine and now are supporting the embattled nation’s needs. After playing a clip of Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz blasting Hawley from the...

Comments / 132

The Viking
1d ago

I can’t ever remember if this is Beavis or Butthead. Oh well, he has become a laughingstock amongst his peers.

Reply(5)
61
TheThumper
1d ago

love the way the DNC tells Joe Scarborough what to say and like a good lap dog he always does what he is told. and the way he has learned to appear sincere is very impressive. but in the end he's nothing but another radical leftwing nutjob

Reply(2)
53
Peter Jamele
1d ago

not much different than all those Republicans who voted against infrastructure, then Gloated how they brought much needed infrastructure money back to their states. and people believe them

Reply(2)
24
TheWrap

