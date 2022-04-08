Kim Kardashian attends ‘The Kardashians’ premiere with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians holding hands. The pair arrived at Goya Studios in Los Angeles together. Kardashian wore a body-hugging silver dress with a chunky choker and her hair up, while Davidson rocked a casual look created by Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, and a white t-shirt.

The 41-year-old reality tv star and businesswoman and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian started dating after Kim hosted an episode of SNL in October. The nation witnessed their first onscreen kiss while portraying Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch.

After being declared legally single in March 2022, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her first Instagram photo with Pete. The following month the mom of four had an interview with Robin Roberts revealing that after divorcing from Kanye West and starting dating Davidson she feels “at peace.”

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

During the interview, Khloé Kardashian said, “He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time.” At the same time, Kris Jenner said that she was happy for her daughter. “Pete’s great, Pete’s great,” Jenner said. “He’s a really nice guy.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu . The show will continue E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians storyline as part of their most recent deal with Disney+. According to the teaser, the unscripted show will be explosive and assures that “all the walls will be shattered.”

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston , plus Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones , and Danielle King . The show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.