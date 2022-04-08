ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian attends ‘The Kardashians’ premiere with boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians holding hands. The pair arrived at Goya Studios in Los Angeles together. Kardashian wore a body-hugging silver dress with a chunky choker and her hair up, while Davidson rocked a casual look created by Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, and a white t-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUr1I_0f3PRyJU00 GrosbyGroup
Kim Kardashian attends ‘The Kardashians’ premiere with boyfriend Pete Davidson

The 41-year-old reality tv star and businesswoman and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian started dating after Kim hosted an episode of SNL in October. The nation witnessed their first onscreen kiss while portraying Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7v07_0f3PRyJU00 GrosbyGroup
Reality star Kim Kardashian and new boyfriend Pete Davidson hop in their Maybach and leave the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians”

After being declared legally single in March 2022, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her first Instagram photo with Pete. The following month the mom of four had an interview with Robin Roberts revealing that after divorcing from Kanye West and starting dating Davidson she feels “at peace.”

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

RELATED:

‘The Kardashians’ new teaser briefly shows Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in a family reunion

The Kardashians are ready to premiere their upcoming show on Hulu! Find here when to watch

During the interview, Khloé Kardashian said, “He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time.” At the same time, Kris Jenner said that she was happy for her daughter. “Pete’s great, Pete’s great,” Jenner said. “He’s a really nice guy.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu . The show will continue E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians storyline as part of their most recent deal with Disney+. According to the teaser, the unscripted show will be explosive and assures that “all the walls will be shattered.”

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston , plus Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones , and Danielle King . The show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

Comments / 1

Related
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Goya Studios#Midnight Studios#Grosbygroup#Maybach
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
MUSIC
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy