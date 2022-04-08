ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Madden: The Penguins refuse to see themselves as they are

By Mark Madden
Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins are standing at the crossroads. I believe they’re sinking down. The Penguins aren’t among the cream of the NHL crop. If they think that, they’re lying to themselves. If they believe they’re faster than the New York Rangers, that’s another whopper....

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins/NHL Playoff Scenarios, San Jose Shakeup

Welcome to the deadzone. It is the soft part of the home stretch when most teams have their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket almost assuredly punched, a few are scrapping for seeding, coaches pray before bed their star players stay healthy, and we get a few meaningful divisional games interspersed with cute non-conference games. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have not made acquaintances in far too long but will do so on Saturday. The NHL playoff scenarios are forming, though the Vegas Golden Knights are the last X-factor whose fate could go either way. And the Buffalo Sabres weren’t too upset to see Michigan lose in the Frozen Four because they inked top overall pick Owen Power.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates break out bats, gloves, arms in victory against Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates assembled the three elements necessary to achieve winning baseball — hitting, pitching, fielding — and the result was their first victory of the season, 9-4 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in front of 40,027 in Busch Stadium. First, the bats emerged when the...

