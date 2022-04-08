Mark Madden: The Penguins refuse to see themselves as they are

Welcome to the deadzone. It is the soft part of the home stretch when most teams have their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket almost assuredly punched, a few are scrapping for seeding, coaches pray before bed their star players stay healthy, and we get a few meaningful divisional games interspersed with cute non-conference games. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have not made acquaintances in far too long but will do so on Saturday. The NHL playoff scenarios are forming, though the Vegas Golden Knights are the last X-factor whose fate could go either way. And the Buffalo Sabres weren’t too upset to see Michigan lose in the Frozen Four because they inked top overall pick Owen Power.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO