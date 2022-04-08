ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Puppy and Kitten Grow Up Together As 'Best Friends' in Heartwarming Video

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The video chronicled their journey together from puppy and kitten to dog and cat—and it left one viewer...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

❤️ Skylar
2d ago

How can you not love those adorable faces..🐾❤️ Now that's some true love 🐾🐾

Reply(2)
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Cats And Dogs#Like A Cat#Puppies#Tiktok#Nashypaws
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
871K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy