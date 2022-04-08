MSUB Atomic Circus on Montana This Morning
The Science Guys returned to Montana This Morning on Friday and put on an explosive show!
Check out the video above and then plan on seeing them live at the MSUB Atomic Circus on April 22 and April 23.
