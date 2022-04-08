ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shooting suspect takes own life after being surrounded at Birmingham hotel

By Hannah Caver
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A murder suspect took his own life after being surrounded by authorities at a Birmingham Hotel on Thursday, April 7, at approximately 11:04 a.m. According to the...

