How You or Your Company Could Be Vulnerable to a Cyberattack

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — President Joe Biden is urging Americans to protect themselves from potential Russian cyberattacks. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” he said Monday. For Minnesotans, there are simple steps that can be taken to secure their devices and networks. Eric Vollbrecht, a cybersecurity engineer with Success Computer Consulting in Golden Valley, says longer pass-phrases are more effective than simple passwords. He also advises against using the same one across many accounts. Being hacked can mean access to bank accounts and social networks. “It is an invasion of your privacy,” Vollbrecht said. “You lose the sense of...

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO