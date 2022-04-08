ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How You or Your Company Could Be Vulnerable to a Cyberattack

By Anthem Blanchard
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we now face a new, exciting chapter of the internet in the "Metaverse," we also face other opportunities for cyberattacks on our personal information and corporate...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

How To Better Secure ‘The Data Of Your Life’ Against Cyberattacks

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — President Joe Biden is urging Americans to protect themselves from potential Russian cyberattacks. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” he said Monday. For Minnesotans, there are simple steps that can be taken to secure their devices and networks. Eric Vollbrecht, a cybersecurity engineer with Success Computer Consulting in Golden Valley, says longer pass-phrases are more effective than simple passwords. He also advises against using the same one across many accounts. Being hacked can mean access to bank accounts and social networks. “It is an invasion of your privacy,” Vollbrecht said. “You lose the sense of...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ZDNet

Train to become a certified cybersecurity expert for just $40

When the average internet user thinks of cybercrime, they may imagine petty hackers that target individual victims. However, the cybersecurity landscape has exploded in recent years, thanks in no small part to companies experiencing data breaches and entire nations launching offensive campaigns. This spells an opportunity for IT professionals who...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Here's how hackers could turn your beloved vape against you

The vape pen could become the latest tool in the cybercriminal arsenal, experts have suggested. A report from EDGE Vaping, which manufactures e-cigarettes and refill cartridges, claims it’s feasible that hackers could modify vape devices to house malware, with the aim of infecting personal computers. Although many people charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Internet Security#Iot Devices#Infrastructure Security#The Colonial Pipeline#Defi#Aws
The Independent

The EU’s new law could change everything about how you use your phone

The European Union announced yesterday the Digital Markets Act – a new piece of legislation aimed at fixing what the bloc sees as imbalances in the technology ecosystem.The announcement, ahead of the legislation’s final passing, would make several changes to how consumers use their technology.This could include forcing platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage to communicate with one another and make it easier for users to choose their browser, virtual assistants, and search engines rather than being locked into the products from one company’s ecosystem.What does the Act do?The most recent update to the proposal states that the largest...
NFL
hackernoon.com

80% of Issues Aren't Caught by Testing Alone: Build Your Data Reliability Stack to Reduce Downtime

Benjamin Treynor Sloss, a Google engineering manager, determined there had to be a better way to manage and prevent dizzying fire drills when the site was down and pioneered site reliability engineering. Like software, data systems are becoming increasingly complex, with multiple upstream and downstream dependencies. A modern data reliability stack consists of testing, CI/CD, data observability, and data discovery tools.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
protocol.com

Big tech conferences aren’t coming back

Good morning! Do you miss roaming a convention center with a tech conference badge? Or the summer camp vibe of reuniting with industry peers you haven’t seen in years? Well, the virtual events necessitated by the pandemic appear to be sticking around. So is the in-person tech event a thing of the past? I'm Allison Levitsky, and I once worked as a Frida Kahlo impersonator at SFMOMA.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Beware That Ransomware Groups Can Operate as 'Legit' Businesses

Ransomware has become one of the greatest cyber threats facing organizations in 2022. The impact of ransomware attacks is expanding, affecting not only computing systems and data but also our physical world. In addition, ransom demands grow exponentially higher compared to previous years. In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS) due to its ability to profit these criminal organizations. Businesses can reduce the potential and impact of RaaS by deploying a robust identity and access management solution and enabling multi-factor authentication across all their accounts. REvil (aka Sodinokibi) is the Ransomware-as-a-Service criminal gang responsible for some of the largest ransomware attacks in history, including the JBS ransomware and Kaseya supply chain incidents.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

The Role of Continuous Monitoring in DevOps Pipeline

Organizations today are increasingly adopting DevOps to speed up development and continuously meet consumers’ changing demands. By keeping a check on other stages of the pipeline, such as continuous integrations, delivery, and deployments, it makes the DevOps lifecycle more robust. This article will discuss what continuous monitoring is and its critical role in DevOps pipeline. It helps identify issues in the application or infrastructure and resolve them in real-time. The right continuous monitoring strategy allows organizations to gain a clear picture and relevant insights into DevOps environments and their performance.
SOFTWARE
Ali Akram

Artificial Intelligence: The Next Generation of Automation

AI or Artificial Intelligence is one of the widely used words in day-to-day life. Tech enthusiasts are always bragging about AI taking over the modern world in terms of processing and power. With a record-breaking market, the AI Industry recorded breathtaking growth in 2021 which was calculated at around $327 Billion!
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
871K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy