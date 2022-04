Branch Area Careers Center health science student Ryan Smith, of Coldwater, has been elected to serve as a state officer for 2022-2023 Michigan HOSA, Future Health Professionals student organization. Smith completed multiple application phases to achieve the position. Round one of the officer candidate procedure required an application which underwent review by a committee. Round two, he completed a written test evaluating his knowledge of HOSA, went through an interview with the HOSA officer team and gave...

COLDWATER, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO