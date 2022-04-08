ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won’t seek recall

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe covering about 170,000...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Minivans#Vans#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Usb#Chrysler Town And Country#Dodge Caravan#Copyright
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
FOXBusiness

Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022. Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
ECONOMY
Times of San Diego

Class Action Suit Filed Over Chrysler Minivans’ Recall, Fire Risk Defect

A class action lawsuit has been filed in San Diego federal court against Chrysler regarding a defect that allegedly causes its Pacifica minivans to catch fire and explode. The automaker recently issued a recall for the 2017 and 2018 models of the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles due to a potential fire risk. Owners were asked not to plug in the hybrids and avoid parking them near structures and other vehicles following an internal investigation that showed 12 fires occurred in those models.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Reorganization Plan Will Not Be Replicated By General Motors

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Decreased In March 2022, But...

Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in March amounted to 2,363, which is 10.4% less than in March 2021. That's nearly 1.6% of the total volume. On one hand, it's not good news that sales decreased, but at least the rate of decline decreased, compared to February (-46.5%). During...
ECONOMY
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Looks To Mercedes To Make Better Cadillacs

General Motors is working hard to become a leader in electrified mobility and expects to sell over 400,00 EVs by the end of next year. In order to that, it needs to produce more EVs than just the Chevrolet Bolt, GMC Hummer EV, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV. But there's no point in spending fortunes to develop new vehicles if they still fall short of what the competition has on offer. To that end, GM is benchmarking some of the industry's finest electric offerings, including the Tesla Model 3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan too.
CARS
AOL Corp

Judge sentences Alaska man to nearly 3 years in prison for threatening to kill senators

An Alaska man who left a barrage of menacing voicemail messages threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced Jay Allen Johnson, 65, after the Delta Junction resident pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of threatening to kill or have an assassin murder GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, the Justice Department said.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy