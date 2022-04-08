Updated Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Picture

After 80 games, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is finally taking shape. The Miami Heat have locked up the 1-seed, and the Play-In Tournament pool has been set. However, the seeding of the Play-In Tournament is still anybody's guess.
Two games remain in the regular season, and each of the four unlucky Play-In teams is separated by two games or less. With the help of ESPN and FiveThirtyEight , we put together the most comprehensive guide for the Play-In Tournament outlook.
There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
It’s safe to say that Kent Bazemore won’t be back with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. LeBron James has missed four straight games for the Lakers and is out the rest of the season due to his sprained ankle. He did not play in the team’s home game Friday against the Thunder.
If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has taken a lot of criticism during the 2021-22 season for his struggles with the team. Some of it is justified, but Westbrook isn’t the only reason that the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. Westbrook has had...
As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024.
Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night.
Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
Despite falling short in the national championship game, the UNC basketball program accomplished a lot in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach. The future is certainly bright for the program in Chapel Hill and this upcoming season will be one of the more anticipated in years.
Especially if this group of Tar Heels do decide to run it back.
While the title game loss was just a few days ago, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. ESPN has the Tar Heels projected as a Top 5 team and that may very well be the case if they...
With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024.
Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest.
But where do...
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
The Indiana Pacers appear to be in the midst of a significant retooling, and that may see one notable player traded during the offseason. Rival teams believe the Pacers will seek to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Though Brogdon signed a two-year contract extension last offseason, the Pacers have since acquired Tyrese Haliburton, who is seen as the team’s point guard of the future.
The Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Thursday. Losses by the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics gave Miami its fourth No. 1 seed in team history. The Heat came out on top of the competitive conference despite stars Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler...
Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division....
In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
