ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

129,000 wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco, Wayfair recalled after woman’s death

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YzJ1_0f3POLwC00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 100,000 Murphy-style beds have been recalled in the U.S. after one of them fell on a 79-year-old woman who later died.

The Bestar Wall Beds, which were also sold in Canada, were found to pose “serious impact and crushing hazards,” according a safety recall issued by the Consumer Safety Product Commission. The recall affects approximately 129,000 wall beds in the U.S.

The beds were sold at online retailers including Amazon.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Wayfair.com between June 2014 and March 2022. A full list of the recalled models — of which there are nearly two dozen — is available at Bestar.com.

High heat brings crowds to San Diego beaches as lifeguards seek staffers

In a safety notice Bestar is sending to consumers, the company warned of beds “suddenly” coming loose from the wall if “installation instructions are not followed.”

“If the wall mounting screws are not properly installed to the wall structure (wood studs, metal studs, or masonry), or if ‘hollow wall’ anchors have been used, then the wall bed can suddenly detach from the wall and fall, resulting in serious injury or death,” the company wrote in the letter.

Bestar had received over 60 reports of injuries caused by the beds detaching from walls. In 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after suffering a spine injury when a Bestar Wall Bed fell on her, according to the CSPC.

Bestar is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled models. In the meantime, Bestar and the CSPC are urging customers to refrain from using the beds until they can be reinstalled by a professional. Bestar is also arranging to reimburse customers whose wall beds require reinstallation.

More information can be found at the CSPC and Bestar websites. Consumers can also contact Bestar at 888-912-8458 or email the company at Bestar8577@stericycle.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
Distractify

Homeowner Confronts Amazon Package Thief Who Waited for Delivery in Viral TikTok

Online shopping is ridiculously convenient and for those of us who are all old and crotchety and scratching our heads at each new social media application, fashion trend, and slang word that comes out, we have to wonder just how in the heck we managed to get all of our products in our homes before mega online retailers like Amazon made it so effortless to get pretty much anything we wanted delivered straight to our doorsteps.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Canada#Nexstar#The Bestar Wall Beds#Amazon Com#Costco Com#Cymax Com#Wayfair Com#Bestar Com#Cspc
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy