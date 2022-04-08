New Video Shows White Woman Covered In Blood After Fatal Miami Stabbing

Photo: GoFundMe

New details are emerging in the fatal stabbing at a Miami luxury apartment that left 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli dead.

On Sunday (April 3), Miami police responded to a call about a man being stabbed at the One Paraiso high-rise in Edgewater where they found Obumseli stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital where medical staff declared him dead.



Police did not release Obumseli's name, but friends and family identified him as the victim of the fatal stabbing.



TMZ has obtained graphic video showing the aftermath of the incident, in which a white woman can be seen covered in blood and handcuffed while speaking to officers. Authorities have not identified the woman, who was also reportedly held for mental evaluation, however, the family's attorney Lee Merritt told TMZ the woman is Obumseli's girlfriend, social media influencer Courtney Tailor .

People who knew Obumseli personally have also accused Tailor of being his killer on social media.

According to TMZ , Courtney was brought in for questioning at the police department where she threatened to kill herself, leading to her being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Obumseli's family has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral arrangements, attorney fees, and counseling.

"Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence," the fundraiser website reads in part. "We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit. He will forever be remembered by his grandmother, mother, father, brother, extended family and friends."

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

