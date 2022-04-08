ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Risk in Edgy Crop Top & Hidden Heels With Travis Barker for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oqzz_0f3POHPI00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know how to make a sleek statement on the red carpet. The recently married couple made their first live appearance as newlyweds at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” last night, wearing striking looks suitable for the influencer and rock star drummer. The new reality show, which follows their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.

For the outfit, Kardashian went with a black midriff-baring ensemble consisting of a black cape crop top that had a crew neckline and long drapes of fabric on the sides, which created a voluminous train. She coordinated with a high-waisted skirt for a sophisticated finish.

Kardashian went bold with her accessories and opted for a silver and gold chain link necklace.

As for Barker, he wore a black suit that had slim-fit legs, and he wore a black button-up underneath that added a unifying polish. He kept his accessories simple and wore a pair of sleek black shades and a silver chainlink necklace.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing skirt, it’s safe to say that Kardashian slipped on a pair of heels that grounded her appearance perfectly. And for Barker, he laced up in black platform shoes that had a height of approximately 2 inches.

Kardashian is known for her chic and modern clothing tastes. She recently donned a black plunging blazer and flared trousers with platforms while arriving on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with her family on Wednesday to promote her new show. And she recently wore a black Skims bodysuit paired with 6-inch black platform boots for a stylish post on Instagram.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s and Barker’s edgiest couple style moments.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Polish
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims. Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy