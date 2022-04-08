ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Brand Teams Up With Nina Chanel Abney For New Air Jordan 2 Collab

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0f3POFdq00

The acclaimed Air Jordan 2 is getting a collaborative new look soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @apolloluo1976 shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 collab, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed in collaboration with New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney. According to @zSneakerheadz, the collab will hit shelves in July.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan 2 collab features a predominantly white leather upper and is offset by gray snakeskin-inspired overlay panels by the ankle collar. Adding to the look of the collab are the premium gray suede toe cap, a red suede heel counter, and black shoelaces. The shoe’s standout detail is Chanel Abney’s artwork featured on the hangtag while her name is printed on the footbed. A vintage-style yellow midsole and the red and gray outsole complete the look.

The Air Jordan 2 made its retail debut in 1986 and was co-designed by the industry veterans Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. While wearing the sneaker during the ’86-’87 NBA season, MJ recorded the league’s second-ever 3,000 point season.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan 2 collab will be released on July 8 exclusively in women’s sizing. While early details and images of the collab were revealed by the aforementioned Instagram accounts, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is reportedly returning to sneaker shelves in October after early details about the reissue surfaced on social media.

