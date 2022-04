Nobody ever said that awards shows were on the cutting or even the dull edge of entertainment. But this year’s Grammys — to be telecast live from Los Angeles on Feb. 21 — explore new horizons of boredom; they are as safe as a pair of kindergarten scissors. Don Henley, Billy Joel, Bette Midler, and the rest of the major nominees may be nice to have around during a long drive down the turnpike — but you could have been listening to the same voices 10 years ago. They are easy choices.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO