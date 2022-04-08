The Week contest: Boring date
This week's question: British psychologists have determined that the "most boring person in the world" would be a data scientist who lives in a small town and watches a...theweek.com
This week's question: British psychologists have determined that the "most boring person in the world" would be a data scientist who lives in a small town and watches a...theweek.com
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.https://theweek.com/
Comments / 0